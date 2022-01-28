Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport all set to welcome GA terminal for private/NSOP flights

Being the hub of business and finance, Ahmedabad is a key destination for non-scheduled and private flights. The commencement of domestic and International flight operations from the GA terminal is a significant step for SVPI airport in the endeavour to cater to the needs of the growing bespoke travel schedules.

Significant for Growth of Indian Aviation Sector

In the terminal, passengers have access to all necessary handling services. With everything located very close together, the handling processes are quick and efficient.



Moreover, with the support of more such high -end infrastructure, the general aviation industry will prosper and contribute to Indian Economy, increased connectivity, industrial trips, medical evacuations, tourism and more.

An Isle of Elite Services

This new terminal at Ahmedabad Airport is a modern space with an enjoyable range of facilities like spacious passenger lounge, Duty Free, 24x7 personal concierge services common processing area with Customs and Immigration and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the Terminal. Besides, it also has an access control system, Wi-Fi enabled services, IT system integrated with overall Ahmedabad Airport's platform, perimeter security control system, to provide a safe and secure experience to all passengers.

The aesthetically designed 12000 sq ft with the terminal building comprising of 4500 sq ft has a dedicated entrance to the GA terminal that is secured for controllable access and has an Operation Control Center manned 24 hours of the day.

The welcome experience includes the latest Covid protocol equipped measures such as thermal scanners for temperature checking. The terminal offers the service of covid test sampling Lab suitable for 10 samples at a time and a waiting area equipped with washrooms.

The ‘Dedicated Meet and Greet services’, trained team to cater VVIP guest round the clock. Passengers on business can avail office and conferencing facility for added convenience. For passengers, an exquisite Art Gallery showcasing exclusive artworks of Indian artists and sale from Gallerie Nvya artwalk is a must-visit for art connoisseurs.

Departure Lounge at SVPI airport | FPJ photo

General Aviation Terminal (Exterior) at SVPI airport | FPJ photo

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST