Ahmedabad to be under night curfew from tomorrow amid spike in Covid cases

Ahmedabad will be under night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am beginning tomorrow due to rising number of coronavirus cases.

Shops will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm and beyond 1 pm for essential items.

The municipal administration has announced that this measure will continue in the city until the Covid situation improves in the state.

Post Diwali, the city has seen an increase in corona cases and lack of social distancing added to the problem.

40% of the beds in the city are still vacant. Reports say the number of containment areas in the city rose to 100 after 14 new areas were added to the existing list.