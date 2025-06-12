Ahmedabad Plane Crash VIDEO: Many MBBS Students Feared Dead As Air India Flight To London Crashes Into BJ Medical College Hostel

Many MBBS Students Feared Dead As Air India Flight To London Crashes Into BJ Medical College Hostel | X

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 12: In a tragic incident, an Air India flight crashed at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday. The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was flying to London with around 242 passengers onboard crashed just two minutes after take off. The plane reportedly crashed into the hostel building for doctors at BJ Medical College.

Many MBBS students are feared dead in the incident as the flight crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. The exact number of students who lost their lives in the tragic incident is not clear yet, however, it is being said on social media that many undergraduate MBBS students were staying in the hostel during the time of the plane crash. Many of them are feared to be dead or seriously injured.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) tweeted, "We are deeply shocked about the news of AI ✈️ , crashing in Ahmedabad.! News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!"

There were 242 passengers on board the plane. The horrific videos of the plane crash have surfaced on social media and the videos show black smoke rising from the crash site after the plane crashed. Many videos also show the plane struck the BJ Medical College building and crashed.

The video also shows people and other rescue officials carrying out rescue operation at the hostel after the crash. Many fire trucks and ambulances reached the spot quickly and the injured are being taken to hospitals.

There also reports that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board the flight, however, it is not officially confirmed yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."