Air India Plane Crash Probe: Gujarat ATS Recovers Digital Video Recorder From Wreckage In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad: In a major breakthrough in the Ahmedabad Air India crash, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of the crashed plane.

"It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon," A Gujarat ATS officer told reporters.

The DVR was retrieved a day after the London-bound AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 crashed into a hostel of a medical college shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. At the time of the incident, there were 242 passengers and crew members onboard the plane. Out of these, only one person survived the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the crash. PM Modi also visited the crash site.

The Prime Minister also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad.