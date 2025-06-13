 Air India Plane Crash Probe: Gujarat ATS Recovers Digital Video Recorder From Wreckage In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Plane Crash Probe: Gujarat ATS Recovers Digital Video Recorder From Wreckage In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

Air India Plane Crash Probe: Gujarat ATS Recovers Digital Video Recorder From Wreckage In Ahmedabad (VIDEO)

In a major breakthrough in the Ahmedabad Air India crash, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered a digital video recorder from the wreckage of the crashed plane.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, | (Photo Courtesy: X/@ANI)

Ahmedabad: In a major breakthrough in the Ahmedabad Air India crash, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the wreckage of the crashed plane.

"It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon," A Gujarat ATS officer told reporters.

The DVR was retrieved a day after the London-bound AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 crashed into a hostel of a medical college shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. At the time of the incident, there were 242 passengers and crew members onboard the plane. Out of these, only one person survived the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the crash. PM Modi also visited the crash site.

The Prime Minister also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Punjab Police Crack Murder Case Of Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, 2 Nihangs Arrested

Punjab Police Crack Murder Case Of Influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, 2 Nihangs Arrested