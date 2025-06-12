 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash, Walks Out Of Wreckage Alive (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash, Walks Out Of Wreckage Alive (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash, Walks Out Of Wreckage Alive (VIDEO)

As per reports, a passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash which occurred moments after the Air India AI 171 plane took off from Ahmedabad Airport at around 1.30 PM today.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash | X

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 12: A passenger miraculously survived the tragic plane crash which occurred in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. As per reports, a passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash which occurred moments after the Air India AI 171 plane took off from Ahmedabad Airport at around 1.30 PM today.

The video of the survivor walking on the road and narrating about the tragic incident has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that Vishwas has suffered serious injuries in the plane crash, however, he was able to survive the deadly mishap.

As per reports, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was sitting in seat 11A at the time of the incident. He managed to walk out of the wreckage alive after the deadly plane crash. He is seen in the video walking and claiming that the plane crashed only 30 seconds after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport.

Ramesh was found lying on a bed in the general ward of Asarwa Civil Hospital, while the relatives of other passengers were desperately searching for their loved ones. He himself confirmed that he survived the terrible plane crash.

FPJ Shorts
Viktor Gyokeres Transfer: Sporting CP Striker Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Manchester United
Viktor Gyokeres Transfer: Sporting CP Striker Shares Cryptic Post Amid Transfer Interest From Arsenal & Manchester United
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

He said, “About 30 seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise. Then the plane crashed. Everything happened very quickly.” He suffered injuries to his chest, eyes and legs.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: DGCA Launches Probe Into Air India AI-171 Crash; Cause Yet To Be...
article-image

It is still unclear how Ramesh was the only one to survive such a major accident. An inquiry has been launched into the incident to find out the exact reason behind the crash. However, there are claims that the plane crashed due to a bird hit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here