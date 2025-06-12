Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash, Walks Out Of Wreckage Alive (VIDEO)

Passenger Miraculously Survives Deadly Plane Crash | X

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 12: A passenger miraculously survived the tragic plane crash which occurred in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. As per reports, a passenger who has been identified as Vishwas Kumar Ramesh (38) survived the major plane crash which occurred moments after the Air India AI 171 plane took off from Ahmedabad Airport at around 1.30 PM today.

The video of the survivor walking on the road and narrating about the tragic incident has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that Vishwas has suffered serious injuries in the plane crash, however, he was able to survive the deadly mishap.

As per reports, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh was sitting in seat 11A at the time of the incident. He managed to walk out of the wreckage alive after the deadly plane crash. He is seen in the video walking and claiming that the plane crashed only 30 seconds after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport.

Ramesh was found lying on a bed in the general ward of Asarwa Civil Hospital, while the relatives of other passengers were desperately searching for their loved ones. He himself confirmed that he survived the terrible plane crash.

He said, “About 30 seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise. Then the plane crashed. Everything happened very quickly.” He suffered injuries to his chest, eyes and legs.

It is still unclear how Ramesh was the only one to survive such a major accident. An inquiry has been launched into the incident to find out the exact reason behind the crash. However, there are claims that the plane crashed due to a bird hit.