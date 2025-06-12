Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Switches Profile To Black In Tribute, Loses Verification Status

Air India changed its social media profile pictures to a black icon moments after its London-bound flight, carrying over 240 passengers, crashed near Ahmedabad Airport.

The airline carrier reportedly lost its verification badge on X after it changed its display picture.

According to X policy, the account holders with verification badges temporarily lose the checkmark after changing their profile picture until their account is reviewed again.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, had departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38. Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese passengers.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.



The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

According to reports, the devastating incident has claimed over 100 lives, though there has been no official confirmation of the death toll.

Tragically, the aircraft crashed directly onto the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar. Authorities fear many MBBS students may be among the casualties. While the exact number of student fatalities remains unconfirmed, social media reports indicate numerous medical students were in the hostel at the time of impact. Emergency services anticipate significant loss of life and serious injuries among the student residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the incident, stating he was in direct contact with ministers and authorities.

"The Ahmedabad tragedy has left us shocked and heartbroken. The pain is beyond words, and my thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster," the Prime Minister said.

"I am in constant communication with ministers and officials coordinating relief efforts for the victims," he added.