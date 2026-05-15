Ahmedabad Jewellery Theft: Employee Seen Smiling While Stealing Gold Ornaments Worth ₹1.66 Crore | X @gharkekalesh

A jewellery showroom theft in Ahmedabad has grabbed attention online after CCTV footage showed a saleswoman stealing gold ornaments worth ₹1.66 crore from the very store where she worked for nearly a year.

According to the viral post on social media, the woman, identified as Harshida Shetty, had been working at the showroom for around 11 months. She went on “personal leave” on May 11 and never returned, following which the missing jewellery came to light. Police are now searching for her.

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The CCTV clip, which is now circulating widely online, appears to show the woman carrying out the theft very carefully while regular activity continued inside the showroom. At one point, a co-worker can be seen handing her jewellery boxes, seemingly unaware of what was happening.

What has surprised many viewers is how calmly she behaved throughout the incident. The woman appears highly conscious of her movements and tries not to attract attention. Even while hiding the ornaments, she can be seen smiling and laughing at comments made by co-workers, as if everything was completely normal.

The video further shows her slipping the ornaments into the pockets of her jacket. After hiding the jewellery, she repeatedly adjusts the jacket, seemingly to make sure the items remain concealed.

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many users shocked by how the theft was carried out in plain sight inside a busy showroom. Meanwhile, a police investigation into the case is underway.