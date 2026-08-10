Ahmedabad Horror: Video Shows Guard Entering Terrace Before Allegedly Assaulting 23-YO Student, Leaving 90 Mins Later; Shot During Escape Bid

A 23-year-old interior design student was allegedly raped and assaulted by a security guard at a residential society in Ahmedabad, with CCTV footage reportedly showing the accused spending around 90 minutes inside the building before leaving.

The accused, identified as Dharam Singh, had been working as a security guard at the housing society for just four days when the incident allegedly took place on Saturday night.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted After Going To Terrace

According to police, the woman, who has been living in Ahmedabad for around two years, had gone to the terrace to walk while speaking to someone on the phone. Singh allegedly approached her and demanded sexual favours.

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When she refused, he allegedly assaulted her and sexually assaulted her. Police said the accused allegedly used a wire to restrain and choke her during the attack.

The woman later told police that she was unable to raise an alarm because she was being restrained. The alleged assault continued for around an hour, police said.

Singh allegedly took the woman's mobile phone, locked her on the terrace and fled.

Neighbours Rescue Woman After She Raises Alarm

After discovering that the terrace door had been locked, the woman raised an alarm. Her screams alerted neighbours, who came to her assistance.

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CCTV footage reportedly became crucial to the investigation. Police said Singh was seen taking a lift to the fifth floor before heading towards the terrace. Around 90 minutes later, at approximately 8:52 pm, he was captured leaving the building.

Multiple Teams Trace Accused Near Hebatpur

Following the incident, multiple teams comprising local police and Crime Branch personnel were formed to trace the accused. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and conducted a search operation.

Singh, a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested around 8 am on Sunday near Hebatpur, within hours of the alleged incident. Police said his mobile phone had been switched off after the incident.

Guard Shot In Leg During Recovery Operation

On Sunday night, police took Singh to the Hebatpur area to recover the mobile phone allegedly taken from the woman. During the recovery operation, police said Singh attempted to escape and allegedly tried to snatch the service pistol of an inspector.

A scuffle followed, during which police constable Virendra Singh was injured. Police said two rounds were fired, with one bullet hitting Dharam Singh in the leg. Both the accused and the injured constable were taken to Sola Civil Hospital and were reported to be stable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Shivam Verma said a separate case would be registered against Singh over the alleged attempt to escape custody and seize the officer's firearm.

While undergoing treatment, Singh was seen pleading with police for forgiveness.

Security Agency Faces Action Over Verification Lapses

Police said Singh had been deployed by A1 security agency only four days before the alleged incident and had not undergone the required registration process.

The accused, originally from Mahura Kalan in Hardoi district, had reportedly been living in Ahmedabad for around four years and had previously worked with four security agencies.

Police said legal action would also be taken against the security agency for allegedly failing to complete mandatory employee background verification and registration procedures.

Singh has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the alleged rape. Police said his medical examination and DNA sampling had also been completed as part of the investigation.