Ahmedabad Horror: Fortuner Rams Into Family On Nikol Footpath, Mother-Son Killed; 6 Beer Cans Found In Driver's Car |

A tragic road accident in Ahmedabad’s Nikol area claimed the lives of a 30-year-old woman and her teenage son after a speeding Toyota Fortuner crashed into a family sitting on a footpath. Two other family members suffered serious injuries in the incident, police said.

The accident took place near Devashya School, where the family was reportedly resting on the roadside when the SUV lost control and rammed into them. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the city.

Woman And Teenage Son Die On The Spot

The deceased have been identified as Poonamben Nagwadiya, 30, and her 15-year-old son, Sagar Nagwadiya. Both reportedly succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Kartik Vasoya, 34, and his wife, Snehalben, were also struck by the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The collision left the family devastated, with two members losing their lives and the remaining victims battling serious injuries.

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Driver Arrested; Six Beer Cans Recovered From SUV

Following the crash, police apprehended the Fortuner driver, identified as Viralbhai Savjibhai Chaudhary, 36.

During the inspection of the vehicle, officers allegedly discovered six unopened beer cans inside the SUV. Authorities have ordered medical tests to determine whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol while driving.

The recovery of alcohol has become a key aspect of the investigation, with police examining whether intoxication played a role in the fatal collision.

Multiple Charges Registered Against Accused

The Nikol police have registered a case against the driver under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and causing grievous hurt.

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DCP Traffic East Ahmedabad told ANI, "Yesterday, on the footpath in front of Devashya School in ​​Ahmedabad. A mother and her son were conducting their business—selling sofa covers—on the footpath in anticipation of the Diwali festival. At that time, a couple, Kartik Vasoya and his wife, arrived to make a purchase. Meanwhile, a car was passing by; being under the influence of an intoxicant, the driver lost control of the steering and struck these individuals. Two people have died in the incident, while two others are seriously injured. Six tins of beer were discovered inside. Two separate complaints have been filed in connection with this incident. A case has been registered at the Traffic Police Station regarding the accident, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act."

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Another case has been registered at Nikol Police Station under the Gujarat Prohibition Act after the alleged recovery of alcohol from the vehicle.

CCTV Footage And Forensic Reports Under Examination

Police are continuing their investigation into the fatal Ahmedabad accident. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area, gathering evidence from the crash site and examining the circumstances that led to the Fortuner hitting the family.

Forensic findings and the results of the accused driver's medical examination are awaited. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.