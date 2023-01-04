Ahmedabad: Another tent city in Gujarat near India-Pakistan border by Diwali

Twitter/@bsf_jammu

Ahmedabad: After two tourist tent cities in Dhordo in the white Rann of Kutch and at Statue of Unity, the Gujarat Government is setting up one more at Nadabet in North Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on the Indo-Pakistan border.Officials said the spot has been developed on the lines of the Wagah border in Punjab and a beating retreat ceremony is being held there every evening by the Indian soldiers. It started in April 2022.The tents will be ready by Diwali this year and will add one more tourist attraction. The Government has already identified the land for it.

Sixty tents would be set up at the site and more would be added if the need arises, a senior Government official said.The site is 200km from Ahmedabad. Since there is no accommodation there, a one-day trip from Ahmedabad and a night halt at Nadabet is not possible since the parade happens in the evening. The proposed tent city will be 10km away from the Zero Point and would offer good accommodation to visitors in natural surroundings. On average 2,000 people visit the spot daily.

Tourists could also plan visits to the white Rann, which is just 4km from the Nadabet site. The rates of the tents would be decided later but it will be on a par with other tent cities of the State.The Gujarat Government has developed Nadabet on the lines of Wagah border in Punjab. “To travel to Nadabet will be an opportunity for travellers to see the workings of an army post on the border of India. Some of the activities and sights that will interest travellers include the retreat ceremony where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a gallant show of marching with pride to end another day of guarding the borders,” the official said.It would also have a weapons display and photo gallery with guns, tanks and other sophisticated devices that help in keeping the border and inland places secure on display, he added.