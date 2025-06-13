 Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Government Likely To Ground Boeing 787-8 Fleet, Claims Report
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Government Likely To Ground Boeing 787-8 Fleet, Claims Report | PTI

New Delhi: A day after the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash in which over 250 people were killed, the Centre is planning to ground the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet, reported NDTV citing sources. The fleet will reportedly be grounded for a safety review.

As per NDTV, talks between India and US agencies are underway over the issue. "A call will be taken on the basis of a probe into the crash," one of the sources told the media. After the crash, questions were raised over Air India's standard operating procedure for aircraft maintenance.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghani Nagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, over 260 lost their lives in the crash. However, authorities have not released any official death toll data.

Out of the 242 people onboard the ill-fated aircraft, only one person survived.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation. He also met victims undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," the Prime Minister said in an X post.

he also held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad.

