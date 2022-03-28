Ahead of oath, Pramod Sawant hands over list of ministers to Goa Governor

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday handed over the order for appointing Council of Ministers to Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, Vishwajeet Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Atanasio Monserrate and Govind Gaude will take oath as Ministers along with Sawant today.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Earlier on Saturday, Sawant inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

The list of invitees for the ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:58 AM IST