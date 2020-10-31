Ahead of Gujjar agitation, internet suspended in parts of Rajasthan; Section 144 imposed in Karauli

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1.

Mobile internet services were also suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur. Additional police forces have been put on alert to deal with any law and order situation, a senior police official said.

Yesterday, section 144 was imposed in Dholpur city.

On October 18, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to accept their demands, including reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC), or face large-scale agitation beginning November 1.

Bainsla made this announcement at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur which was called to decide the future course of action if their demands are not met.

