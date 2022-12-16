Ahead of Global Investors Summit, Yogi govt gets investment proposals from overseas road shows

Representational image | Photo: IANS

Much before that Global Investor Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh February next, the Yogi Government has received investment proposals worth Rs 50000 crores during the ongoing road shows in various foreign countries. The ministers, senior officials and business delegates of UP are currently doing road shows in various countries including Europe, USA and Gulf countries. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself would leave for road shows next month and meet potential investors.

During the foreign road shows going on these days, UP has got hefty investment proposal from UAE and Sweden. Swedish companies have shown interest in investing Rs 15000 crore in UP in the film city, retail sector, tourism, waste management and defense corridor. The Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasad are currently in Sweden and meeting investors there. During the road show in Canada, investment proposals worth several thousand crores have been received by the assembly speaker Satish Mahana. Canadian companies have signed six MoUs worth Rs 1200 crores with the delegation of UP Government.

A delegation from UP led by MSME minister Rakesh Sachan met with investors from UAE and apprised them about the opportunities and facilities in state. During the road show in UAE 25 letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 20340 crore have been received by the delegation from UP. These proposal might generate 27000 employment in UP. Corporate major DP World from UAE has evinced interest in investment in logistics & cargo sector in UP while the Greenco group has intended to set up a storage project of 3000 megawatt in UP. Retail major from UAE Lulu group has given investment proposal for opening shopping malls in Gorakhpur, Noida and Varanasi city of UP during the road show.

According to the official spokesperson of UP, during the road show in Belgium, Canada and USA investment proposals for Agriculture, Tourism, Infrastructure and Renewable Energy have bene received. The delegation from UP has signed MoU with Gemini Corporation from Belgium for setting up recycling plant in Varanasi worth Rs 200 crore. In Sweden furniture company Ikea has proposed investment of Rs 4000 crore for opening retail stores in many UP cities.

In Canada, the delegation led by UP Chief Secretary DS Mishra has signed MoU of Rs 2000 crore with My Health Centre for opening medical college in Kanpur.

It may be mentioned that UP Government has decided to organize Global Investors Summit on February 10, 11 & 12 next year. To invite investors from overseas, UP Government has sent its ministers and officials in foreign countries to hold road shows.