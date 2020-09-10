Ahead of Bihar elections, Centre approves Rs 971 crore for Munger-Bhagalpur NH road

Months ahead of the impending Bihar elections, the BJP-led Central government has approved a proposal to construct 120 km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on National Highway 80 in the state.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet that Rs 971 crore have been approved for its construction.

This will be a 2-lane road with paved shoulders, which will also be 4-lane wide at certain stretches.

Gadkari has directed officials to begin work on this Road within the next three months, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said. He also ordered the release of Rs 20 crore for immediate repair works on this section.

The minister said this is an important commercial connectivity road in this area with around 25,000 vehicles per day.

The ministry has decided to construct the new National Highway in view of difficulties of the people of this region. He said, with the completion of this road, commercial activities of the State will be strengthened.

This road will connect the bridge being constructed by the State govt at Agvani Ghat of Sultanganj to Khagaria, which will add further traffic of about 6000 vehicles on this road.

The road from Munger to Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Mirza Chauki of Jharkhand is the busiest route of Bihar. It serves as a lifeline for stone supply sector which caters to entire Bihar, Nepal, WB, etc. It is also a major route for carrying fly ash from NTPC Kahalgaon to Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Purnima and Kishanganj.

It also connects to the famous Vikramshila University of Bhagalpur, besides being an important tourist route.

The development comes ahead of crucial Bihar elections where the BJP-JDU alliance is looking to retain power in the state. The elections are likely to be held in October-November.