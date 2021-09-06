Ahead of another mega farmers' meet, large gatherings banned in Haryana's Karnal - Here's what we know so far

Ahead of another mega gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Karnal on Tuesday, the administration has issued prohibitory orders banning large gatherings, reported NDTV.

Clashes had erupted between farmers and police in Karnal on August 28. Farmers protesting in Karnal were allegedly lathi-charged by the police, triggering widespread outrage in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

The state police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads were blockaded at different places in protest.

More than 10 people suffered injuries after the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting farmers, gathered at a toll plaza in Karnal, responding to a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Meanwhile, Police used a water cannon on Saturday to disperse SAD (Sanyukt) activists who had gathered here to gherao the residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers to protest against the lathi-charge on farmers recently.

The protesters led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa raised slogans against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.

Police personnel were deployed in strength and barricades were put to prevent the protesters from going towards the residences of the two chief ministers. When the activists led by Dhindsa tried to force their way, the police used a water cannon and some of the protesters were detained.

The activists were protesting against the alleged lathi-charge on a group of farmers in Karnal and Monga recently.

Thousands of farmers gathered on Sunday at a maha panchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders "rioters" and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

"This (Muzaffarnagar) is the sugarcane belt. There was a government which had raised the sugarcane price by Rs 80, while another government had increased it by Rs 50. Is the Adityanath government weaker than these two dispensations? It did not increase the price even by one rupee. This government should be given 'vote ki chhott' (electoral defeat). The slogan of 'fasalon ke daam nahi, to vote nahi' (no fair price for crops, no votes) will have to be raised," Tikait said at the mega rally attended by farmers from UP and neighbouring states.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:28 AM IST