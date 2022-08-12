Ahead of 75th Independence Day, bullets found in Delhi, drones spotted over Kolkata's Victoria Memorial

Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial | Twitter/@PIBKolkata

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested six people for allegedly smuggling ammunition while in Kolkata, two Bangladeshi nationals were held for flying a drone over the Victoria Memorial, according to India Today report.

Vikramjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, said that the consignment - two bags of cartridges was meant to be supplied to Lucknow.

As per the police, a gangster identified as Anil, who is currently lodged in Meerut jail, was involved in the operation. Anil arranged cartridges from a gun house in Uttarakhand's Dehradun for one Saddam, a resident of Jaunpur.

The owner of the gun house is one among the six people arrested so far and the police suspect the involvement of a criminal network however they are not ruling out a terror angle.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly flying a drone over Victoria Memorial. The police took action after receiving a complaint from CISF officials stationed at the memorial.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Shifat and Mohammed Zillur Rahman, both residents of Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. The duo were found flying drones fitted with cameras from the northern side of the first-floor balcony of Victoria Memorial Hall and were taking photographs of the monument and its surroundings.

Secruity tightened ahead of Independence Day:

The security has been tightened across the country and the police have also intensified patrolling and vehicle checks in the national capital.

Besides, tight security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places, including metro stations, railway stations, airports and markets. Hotels, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out, the police said.