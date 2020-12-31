Agra’s Tajganj police chowki torched after youth dies in road accident

A police chowki in Agra’s Tajganj area was set afire on Thursday by people who were angry over the death of a man who was allegedly crushed under his own vehicle as the police chased him, officials said.

The incident took place in the Tajganj police area and the Tora police chowki was set on fire, prompting the deployment of heavy force, according to the officials.

The youth, a tractor driver, was allegedly carrying sand collected through illegal mining of the Yamuna river. The crowd believed that the youth died as the cops chased him for seeking their cut. The man sought to get away and in the process, his tractor got overturned and he was crushed under it.

“A youth got severely injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in the district on Thursday morning. He died during treatment at a hospital,” Inspector General (Agra Range) A Satish Ganesh said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding law and order has been restored and the situation is under control. Those involved in the firing and vandalization will be identified with the help of CCTV footage and brought to the book, he added.