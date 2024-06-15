Agra Shocker: Drunk Youth Rapes 80-Year-Old Street Vendor Sleeping Near Liquor Shop At Night In Namner

File

In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly raped an elderly man sleeping in front of a liquor shop in Agra’s Namner on Thursday night.

As per reports, the 80-year-old street vendor was asleep near a liquor shop when three youths approached him. After failing to wake him up from his sleep, one of the men started sexually assaulting the elderly man.

The helpless man, in the middle of the night, tried resisting the heinous act but did not succeed.

Reports suggest that a young man sleeping nearby in a shop woke up due to the commotion and recorded the terrifying incident on his mobile camera. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident has drawn attention to the lack of safety and security for vulnerable individuals in the area.

Probe on

As per reports, initially, local police denied that the heinous incident happened in their area and resisted writing a formal complaint. However, as the video surfaced on social media, the DCP of the area ordered to intervene and asked to immediately arrest the accused.

Currently, police are trying to nab the accused seen in the video and are examining the video and asking questions to the man who captured the incident on his phone.