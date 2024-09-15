Agra: Hindu Activist Stopped From Purifying Taj Mahal With Ganga Water & Cow Dung After Viral Urination Incident

A Hindu activist attempted to "purify" the Taj Mahal using cow dung and water from the Ganges River (Ganga Jal), claiming that the monument is a Hindu temple. However, the individual was stopped by security personnel near the entrance of the iconic monument.

A video of the incident was shared by the news agency IANS, capturing the activist’s actions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a report by the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala, the incident followed another controversial event that occurred on Saturday. A video surfaced showing a tourist urinating within the Taj Mahal premises. The activist, who arrived with Ganga Jal to cleanse the monument, stated that the act of urination had defiled the Taj Mahal.

After a video of a tourist urinating inside the premises of the Taj Mahal went viral, the Hindutva leader announced plans to purify the spot using Ganga Jal and cow dung.

Gopal Chahar, the convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, told the media that the police stopped him and his companions at the gate of the Taj Mahal. He stated, "We will take this fight to the courts."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not the first time someone has claimed that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple. Similar assertions have been made by various individuals over the years. Last month, another person poured Ganga Jal on a tomb inside the Taj Mahal.

Previously, in 2019, a woman named Meena Diwakar also attempted to offer Kanwar at the Taj Mahal. Meena Diwakar had also performed Shiva Aarti there. According to reports, six cases have been filed against Meena Diwakar. All the cases are related to offering Kanwar and performing Shiva Aarti at the Taj Mahal.