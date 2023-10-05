 Agra: 2 Students Fire At Teacher, Later Make Video Saying '39 Bullets Still Left To Be Shot'
The teenage boys were heard threatening to further harm the victim in the video. The incident took place near Malupur intersection of Khandauli police station area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a couple of teenage boys shot their teacher with a gun and then bragged about it in a video which is going viral on social media.

"We will snatch your leg. A total of 40 bullets have to be fired . .. now 39 are left...only one shot has been fired so far," the boy said in the video.

Both students used to study in the coaching centre where the victim, identified as Sumit Singh, used to teach. The accused shot him and fled the spot.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city.

The cops have launched a search for the accused after getting their hands on the reel.

"By calling the coaching operator out and taking immediate action on the incident of injuring him in the leg by Khandauli police station by registering a case under relevant sections and forming teams to arrest the accused," DCP wst Agra police informed.

article-image

