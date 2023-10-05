Agra: 2 Students Fire At Teacher, Later Make Video Saying '39 Bullets Still Left To Be Shot'

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a couple of teenage boys shot their teacher with a gun and then bragged about it in a video which is going viral on social media.

The teenage boys were heard threatening to do more such acts in the reel. The incident took place near Malupur intersection of Khandauli police station area.

"We will snatch your leg. A total of 40 bullets have to be fired . .. now 39 are left...only one shot has been fired so far," the boy said in the video.

Watch this



Two students in #Agra allegedly shot their teacher & released a video.



"In total we will pump 40 bullets. One We have shot, 39 are pending," said the teen boys in the video.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/gP35OBBfHJ — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 5, 2023

Both students used to study in the coaching centre where the victim, identified as Sumit Singh, used to teach. The accused shot him and fled the spot.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city.

The cops have launched a search for the accused after getting their hands on the reel.

"By calling the coaching operator out and taking immediate action on the incident of injuring him in the leg by Khandauli police station by registering a case under relevant sections and forming teams to arrest the accused," DCP wst Agra police informed.

Read Also UP Crime: Man Stabbed To Death For Objecting To Use Of Abusive Language In Bijnor

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)