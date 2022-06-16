Agnivirs promised priority for jobs by BJP CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image | File

As Army aspirants disrupted rail and road traffic in several parts of Bihar on Thursday in protest against the "Agnipath" scheme which proposes recruitment of jawans on a contractual basis for a four-year-period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits, BJP-led state governments sought to mollify them with promises of jobs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under special 'Agnipath' scheme -- will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

This comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short term contractual recruitment, extending maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

"@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country)," Adityanath tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh for the Agneepath scheme.

He said the ‘Agneepath’ scheme would increase employment opportunities for the youth, which would also greatly benefit the youth of Haryana.

Khattar said the youth of the state have the zeal to serve the country and this is the reason that Haryana has the highest number of youth-serving in the Army.

With the new recruitment scheme, they will not only get an opportunity to serve the country but will also get a job. Besides this, their role would make it more meaningful in building a new India, said the CM.

He said 46,000 Agniveers would be recruited this year. Recruitment rallies for this will start in the next 90 days. Haryana government would give preference in jobs and other works to the youth who complete this service, Khattar said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given a big statement regarding the Agneepath scheme of the Central Government which started from Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that under the Agniveer Yojana, priority will be given to the soldiers working in the army in the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Chouhan announced this through a video. Chauhan said that “Indian Army is the pride of India and pride of the countrymen. Army personnel are our heroes, role models.