Agnipath Scheme: IAF to begin recruitment on June 24; Army to issue notification in 2 days

In the latest development, India Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, on Friday, announced that IAF will begin its recruitment process under newly launched 'Agnipath' initiative from June 24. The statement comes amid the ongoing violent protests across seven states against the new military recruitment scheme.

In a video message, the IAF Chief Marshal says, "Happy to announce that the upper age limit (for recruitment) has been revised to 23 years. This will benefit the youth. The recruitment process for Indian Air Force will begin from 24th June."

He will also visit six forward bases today where he would address the troops about the details of the 'Agnipath' entry scheme. "The aim is to explain the details of the scheme to the last man in the force," IAF Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

Indian Army to notify about recruitment in 2 days

While, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande told ANI, "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next 2 days, notification will be issued on http://joinindianarmy.nic.in. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..."

"As far as the question of agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres," he added.

Further speaking about the agitation about the scheme, Chief Gen Pande explained, "I feel that the youth does not know all the proper information on the AgnipathScheme. Once they get to know about the scheme, they will have faith that this scheme is not only for the youth but is also beneficial to all."

