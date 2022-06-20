Agnipath scheme: Here are the qualifications needed for aspiring Agniveers

The Army's circular mentions the qualifications required in order to be considered eligible for enrollment | Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD

On Monday, the Indian Army issued a notification for induction of soldiers under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The Army said the online registration on the force's recruitment website is mandatory for all the job aspirants under the new model.

It said the online registration will commence from July.

What qualifications are required for enrollment?

The Army's circular mentions the qualifications required in order to be considered eligible for enrollment:

For General Duty personnel, applicable to all the various Combat and Service Arms of the Indian Army, candidates are required to have matriculated/ be 10th standard pass, with an aggregate score of 45% at minimum.

For candidates looking to enroll into Technical or Aviation Arms, the minimum requirement is 12th standard pass with a 50% aggregate and at least 40% in Physics, Maths, Chemistry and English.

For those looking to enlist in Clerk / Store Keeper roles, the requirement is 12th standard pass with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

For candidates enrolling in basic Tradesman roles, the requirement is Class 10th simple pass. No stipulation in aggregate percentage is required; however, candidates should have scored in 33% in each subject.

How will 'Agniveers' differ from long-service personnel?

The Army said 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Indian Army, which would be different from any other existing ranks.

Unlike long-service personnel, who serve between 16-20 years, Agniveers will sign up for a short-service contract of years.

The scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022, in response to nationwide protests by disaffected youth.

The Army said the new recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950, and will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.

It said a "distinctive insignia" will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period and that detailed instructions on it will be issued separately.

The Army said based on organisational requirements and policies, 'Agniveers', on completion of their engagement period in each batch, will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre.

'Agniveers' will be eligible for 30 days leave in a year as against 90 days for those in regular service. Medical leave will be granted based on medical advice.

The Army said 30 per cent of the monthly salary of the Agniveers will be compulsorily deposited in a corpus and an equal amount will be contributed by the government.

