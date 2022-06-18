Agnipath row: Protests continue against govt recruitment scheme in Rajasthan

Photo: Twitter/ Representative Image

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment continued for the fourth day as Rajasthan on Friday witnessed demonstrations in various districts with people taking out rallies, blocking railway tracks and damaging public property.

Protests were witnessed in the districts of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur which are the major centres of Rajasthan for army recruitment.

The protests in Bharatpur took a violent turn after incidents of stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel were reported from the district. In Bharatpur, hundreds of youths blocked the Agra-Bandikui railway track.

Apart from Bharatpur, hundreds of youth gathered on the national highway in Bahror and blocked the Alwar main road. In Alwar, the windshield of a police car was damaged in stone-pelting, while in Chittorgarh, a protest was held at the district collector’s office.

In the Chirawa block of Jhunjhunu, the protesters clashed with police and tried to block the railway track.

Protests also continued in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Ganganagar. The government has directed the police to remain alert and closely monitor social media.