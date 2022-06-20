Agnipath protests: Chennai Railway Division restricts issuing platform tickets in wake of 'Bharat Bandh'

PRO Chennai Division have restricted issuing platform tickets to people. | PTI

With the BJP-led government standing firm on its newly launched military recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', several organisations have called for 'Bharat Bandh' amid the ongoing protests in over 10 states.

In the wake of the proposed Bharat Bandh, PRO Chennai Division have restricted issuing platform tickets to people. The move comes in order to safeguard the safety and security of passengers.

Issuing a press release, the Southern Railway Chennai Division also urged the passengers and general public to cooperate with Railways in 'upholding the safety of users and property'.

'No space for arson or vandalism': Lt Gen Puri

“The Indian Army's foundation lies in discipline. There's no space for arson or vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate they were not part of protests or vandalism. Police verification is mandatory, no one can join without it,” said Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, on Sunday at a key presser.

Heavy police deployed amid 'Bharat Bandh'

Heavy police and security personnel are seen deployed across various states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, as a precautionary measure on Monday.

Due to ongoing students' agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme across the nation, eight trains were cancelled and six trains have been rescheduled in the east zone, said East Central Railway on Sunday.