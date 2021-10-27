e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:59 PM IST

Agni-V ballistic missile, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km, successfully tested: All you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Agni-V ballistic missile, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 km, successfully tested: All you need to know | File Image

India successfully test-fired surface-to surface ballistic missile, Agni-5, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

The Agni-5 missile is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy, the government said in a release. The missile uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, it added.

The release said the launch was carried out at 7:50 pm.

"A successful launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy," said the release.

"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’," it added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:59 PM IST
