Against All Odds: The Inspiring Tale Of Doctor Ganesh Baraiya, India's Shortest Doctor

Country's Shortest Doctor Ganesh Baraiya: A Success Story Of Fighting, Losing, And Achieving Ambition |

Ganesh Baraiya, who stands at 3 feet tall, practices as a doctor at Gujarat's Bhavnagar Government hospital. To reach where he is today, Baraiya fought a long legal battle. Despite losing his initial fight, his spirit remained unflinching, and ultimately, he achieved what he set out to accomplish.

The Indian Medical Council (MCI) declared Ganesh ineligible for pursuing an MBBS degree a few years ago due to his short stature. Following this, he reached out to the principal of his school, the district collector, and the state education minister. Subsequently, he approached the Gujarat High Court.

Although he lost the case in the High Court, his determination remained unwavering. He challenged the High Court decision in the Supreme Court, where the apex court gave a verdict in his favour. Due to the closure of the admission process in 2018, he enrolled as an MBBS student the following year. After completing his studies, he is now working at a government hospital in Bhavnagar.

Remembering his struggle days, Ganesh told ANI, "The committee of Medical Council of India had rejected me saying that my height is 3 feet and I won't be able to handle emergency cases...with the direction of Bhavnagar collector, I went to Gujarat HC...after 2 months, we lost the case...we went to Supreme Court after that and in 2018, Supreme Court verdict came that I can take MBBS admission in 2019."

(With inputs from ANI)