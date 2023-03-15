After TV interview of Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral, Punjab Police issues statement; read here |

The Punjab Prisons administration claimed on Tuesday that the interview with mobster Lawrence Bishnoi was not shot inside any jail in the state, just hours after a TV news program allegedly broadcast it from inside a jail.

Lawrence Bishnoi is now being held in Bathinda jail as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police statement

In a statement, the Punjab Prisons department said: “It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a jail.

“Rumours are doing rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bathinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is neither from Bathinda jail where the prisoner is currently confined nor from any other jail in Punjab.”

The prisons department added: “It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the High Security Zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7.”

“If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated,” the department added.

Bathinda Jail Superintendent BN Negi asserted that the video or interview of Lawrence Bishnoi was not shot there as it is a high-security jail with inbuilt jammers.