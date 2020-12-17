After supreme insult, Yogi Adityanath must apologise to Kafeel Khan: UP Congress

Lucknow : Calling the Supreme Court’s Thursday verdict in Dr Kafeel Khan’s case as “supreme insult” to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress has demanded an apology from him.

The apex court on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by the State and Union government challenging the Allahabad High Court’s decision to set aside detention of Kafeel Khan under NSA.

“Chief Justice Sharad Bobade’s remark that the HC ruling was good and there was no reason to intervene in the case is the supreme insult of the frustrated minded CM,” Shahnawaz Alam, the chairman of the UP Congress’s minority cell said in a statement. Alam further stated, “The SC verdict also raises serious questions over the working the style of the CM who had not taken any action against the Aligarh District Magistrate who had misguided the HC by presenting distorted facts.”

“If CM has any shame left, he should immediately apologize to Dr Khan and his family,” Alam said.