After singer KK's death, Kolkata Police to implement strict rules for programmes

Kolkata: Following the untoward incident that took place during the live performance of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, Kolkata police said it will take strict measures while organizing such programmes.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal said that ahead of any programme, the organizers will have to submit all the details with the police and no extra tickets will be allowed to publish than the actual number of seats.

“An emergency ambulance along with a doctor should be kept outside the auditorium while any programme is going on. There should be proper security measures and hospitals should be contacted in case of any emergency,” mentioned Goyal.

Goyal also added that though there was overcrowding during the programme of KK in Nazrul Manch but the air conditioner was functioning.

“There was an untoward incident where a few students clashed and a fire extinguisher was sprayed. The police had taken proper action for which no one was affected. KK was at least 160 metres away from the place of occurrence of this incident,” further added the Commissioner of Police.

On Friday, there was another programme organized by a private college where singer Anupam Roy will perform, extra police security along with volunteers of college were seen so that no further ‘mishap’ takes place.