After Rebel MLAs, Rebel MPs Next? Sukendu Sekhar Ray Hints At Fresh Revolt In TMC | X @Sukhendusekhar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Friday taking to X said, “Do you think an MP of 4 terms from a political family, having been with @MamataOfficial, fighting autocracy for 4 decades thinks of self? It is verdict against policy and failure of governance.”

Notably, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukendu Sekhar Ray said that he has news that after a rebel MLA group there will be rebel MPs from Lok Sabha soon.

Talking to the media, the senior parliamentarian said that the revolt in the Assembly is ‘unprecedented’.

“I have never seen around 60 MLAs leave in such a short span of time. I had received a few calls that such a rebellion is going to happen in the Lok Sabha as well,” said Ray.

Notably, the TMC currently has 28 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.

In May, Ray took to social media and posted several things having historical values and compared it with the present condition of the TMC.

On the other hand, in fresh setback for the TMC only eight MLAs including Madan Mitra, Beena Mondal, Ashima Patra, Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Biman Banerjee and Ashok Deb and six MPs including Abhishek Banerjee from the Lok Sabha, Derek O Brien and Dola Sen from Rajya Sabha had attended the meeting called by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence.

A note published by TMC said, “Pls note - it was a NATIONAL WORKING COMMITTEE and not of ALL MLAs or MPs. Many MPs like Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev, Mukul Sangma and Rajesh Tripathi, who are part of the National WC, had joined virtually.”

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition of rebel TMC camp Ritabrata Banerjee had earlier mentioned that soon the number of MLAs in the rebel camp will increase.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and state president Samik Bhattacharya said that BJP is not contacting anyone from the TMC and is receiving several calls from the TMC.