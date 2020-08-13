After Ram Mandir, Ayodhya to house excavated archaeological artefacts

After a ground-breaking ceremony at the magnificent Ram Temple, Ayodhya will now house a museum where visitors can see archaeological artefacts excavated from the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India, over 400 centuries-old artefacts are inside a 25x50 sq ft shed on the historic site, with some of them already on display at the Ramkatha Sangrahalaya.

The control room of Ram Janmabhoomi, Manas Bhavan, houses plenty of pottery and antiques.

Anil Mishra, a permanent member of Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust, as quoted by TOI said: “A world-class museum would come up on the temple campus and its details will shared soon.”

According to sources, the Trust has already hired architects who are working on the blueprints. “Directives to build a museum are there in the deed handed over to the Trust,” said a senior officer with the Trust as quoted by TOI.

A point from the deed of Section on Aims and Objectives in Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust states: “The trust is settled to obtain and achieve construction and maintenance of amenities like parking space, infrastructure for pilgrims, separate areas for security, appropriate arrangements for circumambulation (parikrama), including anna kshetras, kitchens, gaushalas, exhibition, museums, sarai and other facilities for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya from across the world.”

Neeraj Sinha, a Trust member who undertook excavation at the Ram Janmabhoomi, along with other senior ASI officials, said, “The property excavated by the ASI is of historical value and deserves to be showcased. A museum on the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will attract historians and archaeologists from across the world, besides drawing pilgrims.”