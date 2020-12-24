After Rahul Gandhi barb, Centre explains why India-Russia annual summit was cancelled

The Indian government on Wednesday said that the India-Russia annual summit was cancelled because of the COVID-19 crisis and that any imputation otherwise is false and misleading.

The foreign ministry's statement came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that damaging traditional relationships was dangerous for India's future.

"The India-Russia Annual summit did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. This was a mutually agreed decision between the two Governments. Any imputation otherwise is false and misleading," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in response to the report.

"Spreading false stories on important relationships is particularly irresponsible," he added.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, along with a media report: "Russia is a very important friend of India. Damaging our traditional relationships is short-sighted and dangerous for our future."