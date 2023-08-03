 After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7
After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7

The Bill was met with strong opposition from the opposing parties, but the statutory resolution against it was ultimately defeated through a voice vote in the Lower House.

After the controversial Delhi services bill was passed in Lok Sabha by voice note amid opposition walkout on Thursday, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on August 7. As per news reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to its members of the house. 

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, approved the Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, a contentious legislation aimed at reducing the authority of the Delhi Government over services in the National Capital Territory.

But the decision saw the Opposition leaders staging a walkout from the LS. If passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

