After Munich Security Conference in Germany, EAM S Jaishankar embarks on 3-day visit to France

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has begun his 3-day visit to France where he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific & hold bilateral meetings with French EAM Jean-Yves Le Drian & French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly.

"EAM S Jaishankar will be on a visit to Germany and France from Feb 18th to 23rd," MEA had said last week.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference 2022 and held a series of one-to-one meetings with Ministers from Europe, Asia and other parts of the world on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

India and Germany share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean technology, the External Affairs Minister said after holding a "constructive meeting" with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze here.

"Discussed our respective development partnership outlook. We share a commitment to promoting green growth and cleantech," he said.

Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner.

S Jaishankar had also met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Saturday, both held a wide range of discussions covering bilateral and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the developments surrounding Ukraine and the situation in Afghanistan.

Mr Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart H. Amirabdollahian and held productive discussions on bilateral economic cooperation, Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:35 PM IST