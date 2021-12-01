After Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra says his Bengaluru shows cancelled after 'threats'

Bengaluru: Another stand-up comedian has been told to shut up in Karnataka. After comedian Munawar Faruqui whose show was cancelled a couple of days ago, Kunal Kamra has claimed that his upcoming shows in Bengaluru were cancelled due to threats that the venue will be shut down if he performs.

In an Instagram post, Kamra said, "Hello Bangalore people. I am happy to inform that my shows in Bangalore which were scheduled over the next 20 days have been cancelled."

"They have been cancelled for two reasons. Firstly, we didn't get special permissions to seat 45 people in the venue that can seat more. Secondly, threats have been made to shut down the venue if I were to ever perform there. I guess this is also part of the Covid protocol and new guidelines. I suppose I am seen a variant of the virus now," he added with a pinch of sarcastic humour.

Comparing his situation to Munawar’s, Kamra claimed they were both being silenced in similar ways. “For those on Twitter that have been wondering how ‘a Kamra goes on to perform while a Farooqui has had to quit comedy' we can find solace in the fact that the ruling class is at-least trying to oppress with equality,” he wrote.

Kamra was set to perform his shows titled ‘Kunal Kamra Live’ between December 1 and 19. Sources close to the comedian said that while his shows had been cancelled for similar reasons in other states, this was the first time that a show was cancelled in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the local police station summoned the proprietors of Art Khoj, the venue where Kamra’s show was to be held even as a few people had gathered outside the venue on November 30, and objected to the show.

Local media quoted sources saying that the police had a meeting with Art Khoj and asked them to give in writing that the show is being cancelled due to Covid restrictions. However, Kunal Kamra in his social media post has alleged that it was only over the threats. Sources also said that the police asked the venue not to hold any events till December 31. However, the police have not given any objection in writing.

Responding to the cancellation of Munawar’s show, Kamra had earlier tweeted to say “With every passing year I feel laughter is costing comedians more & more. It's costing them their spontaneity and it's costing them their impulse.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:40 PM IST