After Monday's poetry slam, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh if China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a day after Rajnath took a dig at the Congress scion over his criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah.
On Tuesday, Rahul tweeted, “Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”
Rajnath on Monday responded to Rahul’s poetic jibe at Shah. Shah, who had a virtual rally on Sunday, said surgical and air strikes after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama showed that India's defence policy was strong and the country knows how to protect its borders.
In response, Rahul Gandhi, improvising legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib's creation, tweeted, about the India-China standoff in Ladakh without referring to it.
"Everyone knows the reality of 'Seema' (Border) but to keep the heart happy, 'Shah-yad' it is a good idea," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
In response, Singh tweeted "When there is a pain in the hand then get treatment, but what should one do when the hand is the pain itself," he tweeted, with an obvious jibe to the Congress' symbol - the hand.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve" the standoff in Ladakh in accordance with various bilateral agreements. The Ministry stressed that military and diplomatic dialogue will continue to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh.
"The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," the Ministry said in a statement.
The statement was based on deliberations held during a meeting on Saturday between military delegates of both the countries in the Chushul-Moldo region. While the Indian team was headed by Leh-based 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and the Chinese side was led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.
