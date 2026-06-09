After Losing 8 Family Members In Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire, Sole Survivor Radhe Shyam Aggarwal Dies

The devastating fire at Delhi’s Hotel Flourish Stay in Malviya Nagar has wiped out an entire Gurugram family after 80-year-old Radheshyam Aggarwal, the last surviving member, died at Max Hospital on Tuesday.

Radheshyam had been on ventilator support in the ICU for several days. His death comes a week after the June 3 hotel fire killed his son, daughter-in-law, wife, granddaughters and three relatives who were staying at the hotel while attending to him during his treatment.

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Among those killed was Vivek Aggarwal, a chartered accountant and Financial Head at InsuranceDekho. He had checked into the hotel with his mother Premlata Aggarwal, wife Tarjani Aggarwal, and daughters Jeevisha and Waria after admitting his father to Max Hospital in Saket. Also staying at the hotel were his maternal uncle Ashok Pansari and his aunt and uncle, Kamla and Jawari Lal Aggarwal, who had travelled from Rajasthan after learning of Radheshyam’s illness.

Tarjani Aggarwal, an event management professional and social worker, ran an NGO supporting underprivileged children. She had won the Mrs India title in 2023. The couple’s elder daughter, Jeevisha, was pursuing engineering studies in Bengaluru, while younger daughter Waria was a Class 11 student.

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According to family members, the blaze erupted during breakfast hours. Trapped inside by flames and thick smoke, Vivek reportedly made a desperate call to his cousin, pleading for help and asking that his daughters be saved. It was his final conversation.

Hospital staff reportedly never informed Radheshyam about the tragedy. Until his last days, he continued asking why his family members, who had regularly visited him before June 3, had suddenly stopped coming.