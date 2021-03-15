After husband's accusation, Lucknow BJP MP’s daughter-in-law attempts suicide outside his residence

Lucknow: In another development, the Lucknow BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s daughter-in-law Ankita attempted suicide outside his residence late Sunday night by slicing her hand with a blade.

She was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning. Doctors attending her stated that she sustained superficial cut injuries on her hand and there was no damage to veins. Her condition was stable.

Before attempting suicide, Ankita posted two videos on the social media announcing her intention to commit suicide after her husband Ayush Kishore, son of the Lucknow BJP MP, deserted her. She blamed the Lucknow BJP MP and his MLA wife for her taking the extreme step.

“They are influential political people. They might get me eliminated. But I love my husband very much much. My husband, who was earlier against his parents, has now been held hostage by them and they are provoking him against me," she stated in the video.

On Sunday, Ayush appeared before the Madioan Police to record his statement as per the Allahabad High Court order. In his statement, he told the police that he is innocent. His wife Ankita and her brother Adarsh Singh were behind the firing, he stated.

A shot was fired at Ayush on March 3 by his brother in law to implicate his rivals. The Police had cracked the mysterious firing same day by arresting Adarsh Singh and recovering the weapon used in the crime. An FIR was registered against Ayush, who went underground to evade arrest.

He had obtained a stay on his arrest from a Lucknow bench of the High Court which ordered him to appear before the police to record his statement.