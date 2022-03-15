After heated spat, CM Nitish Kumar, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha both absent from Bihar Assembly

The alleged insult of Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paralysed the House where ruckus created by the opposition over the issue forced repeated adjournments of the proceedings on Tuesday.

Strangely, both Sinha and Kumar chose not to attend the House which was in turmoil over the showdown between the two on the previous day.

Both had clashed verbally on Monday in the House with the CM accusing the Speaker of violating the Constitution.

Both Nitish and Sinha were in Patna but did not attend the day's proceedings which were conducted by the senior BJP MLA Dr Prem Kumar in absence of the Speaker.

Opposition RJD members continued their black badge protest throughout the day demanding an apology from the chief minister to the Speaker. House was adjourned thrice as opposition disrupted the proceedings.

Leader of opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who was in the campaign for the Bihar legislative council elections demanded n an unqualified apology from the chief minister for disrespecting the Chair.

There was no effort either from the JDU or the BJP to negotiate peace between the chief minister and speaker.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reacted to the demand of the opposition and defended the chief minister claiming that Nitish Kumar simply told the Chair to conduct the business of the House according to the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar visited the Makhdum Shah tomb at Manersharif, 25 km west of Patna and offered prayers on the annual Urs of the Sufi Saint.

He inspected the progress of ongoing road and bridge construction works between Patna and Bihta airport.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:25 PM IST