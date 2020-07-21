After Gehlot calls Pilot 'nikamma', sacked Sanjay Jha wonders if Raj CM will be 'sacked'

On Monday, Gehlot called Pilot as "nikamma and nakara" and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.

"Pichle saat salon me koi bhi aisa nahi milega jisne maang ki ho ki Pilot sahab ko hatana chahie Pradesh Congress Committee adhyaksh se. Hume pata tha vo Nikamma hai, Nakara hai. Kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai. Khali logon ko ladwa raha hai (In the past seven years, you won't find anyone in the party who demanded the removal of Pilot as PCC president even though we knew he was useless, good for nothing and that he wasn't doing anything except making people fight among themselves)," Gehlot told the reporters.

The Chief Minister said Sachin Pilot has a "masoom" face and has a strong command on Hindi and English language, with which he had impressed the media across the country. "The people of the state know his contribution. However, we never questioned him in the interest of the party," he said.

Gehlot further added, "He was conspiring for the past six months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple the government. Nobody knew that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing." He claimed that the MLAs in Sachin Pilot's faction are being held captive.

The Congress Govt in Rajasthan continues to remain in turmoil after the differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

