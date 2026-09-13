After Former BJP MLA Joins Congress, DK Shivakumar Says ‘A Lot Of BJP Leaders’ In Talks - Video

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said several BJP leaders, including those from the Centre, were in talks with the Congress and indicated that more leaders could join the party in the coming days.

Shivakumar’s remarks came after former BJP MLA N L Narendra Babu joined the Congress at an event held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

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Speaking about the development, Shivakumar said, “A lot of BJP leaders and central leaders are on the way. They are discussing with me, my party President, and various leaders.”

He said he had authorised district ministers and party office-bearers to prepare a list of leaders interested in joining the Congress.

“So, those who believe in our ideology, who believe in the party high command, Rahul ji, Kharge ji and all of us, Siddaramaiah ji, we all will work together. We'll be happy to have them,” Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka CM added that the Congress had accommodated several leaders in different capacities in the past and would continue to do so.

“You know how many of them we have accommodated in various capacities, we'll accommodate them. And we'll work together,” he said.

Shivakumar also said the younger generation was looking towards the Congress and claimed that the BJP had been given an opportunity to govern the country for the past 13 years.

“This country is very much important, especially as the younger generation is looking at us... opportunity has been given to the BJP for the last 13 years... that is why the younger generation is looking at us,” he said.

Earlier in the day, N L Narendra Babu formally joined the Congress in the presence of Shivakumar and other senior party leaders at the KPCC office.

The event was attended by KPCC President B K Hariprasad, Minister Ramalingareddy, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Chairman H M Revanna, former minister Rani Satish, KPCC Media Department President Ramesh Babu, Congress district president Hanumantharayappa and former mayor Ramesh, among others.