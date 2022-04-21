After Eid, we will start countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation: Uttar Pradesh cleric on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive

A day after Jahangirpuri demolition, Uttar Pradesh based cleric Tauqir Raza on anti-encroachment drive announced that after Eid we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation.

Tauqir Raza said that there are just 10 days left for Eid and 'jail bharo' agitation will be carried after that. "Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation," the cleric said.

"There are 10 days left for Eid. After that, we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation. Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation," Tauqir Raza was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yesterday, bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

However the Supreme Court during an hearing today asked "Do you need bulldozers to clear stalls, chairs, tables, and boxes."

There are 10 days left for Eid. After that, we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation. Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation: UP cleric Tauqir Raza on the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/FeZ3hN7rQ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

The question by a bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai was posed to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta after the law officer, appearing for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), said the law permitted the removal of "stalls, benches, boxes, ladders", etc, occupying public streets and footpaths without permission.

Mehta submitted that there is no provision for notice to remove stalls, chairs, etc from footpaths and roads

"So, the demolition carried out yesterday (Wednesday) was restricted to benches, boxes, and chairs," asked the bench to the Solicitor General.

The top court extended the status quo until further orders on the issue of demolition of buildings in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area and said it would take a serious view of an alleged violation of its order even after the NDMC mayor was informed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:36 PM IST