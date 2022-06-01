After education, West Bengal to get SKOCH award for ‘Ease of Doing Business’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: After education, now Bengal will also receive SKOCH award for 'Ease of Doing Business'.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Glad to share that in the SKOCH state of governance report 2021, West Bengal has topped nationally in the “Ease of Doing Business”. The “Star of Governance” SKOCH award is being conferred on us on 18th June at New Delhi .”

Mamata further added, “This award is being given for the initiatives taken by us in introducing around 100 new online services, reduction and rationalisation of around 500 business related compliance burdens on industry, development of department wise dashboards etc.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on May 25 thanked everyone in the education department after it was announced that Bengal will receive the SKOCH award in the education sector.

“I am happy to announce that West Bengal has topped in the Education sector nationally in the ‘SKOCH State of Governance Report 2021’. The ‘Star of Governance-SKOCH Award in Education’ will be conferred to West Bengal on 18 June 2022 at New Delhi as a part of ‘India Governance Forum’. My congratulations and best wishes to the team Education West Bengal,” wrote Mamata.