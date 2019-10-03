After ED, CBI to lodge complaint against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may add more trouble in the life of DK Shivakumar. CBI is planning to lodge a complaint against him based on documents provided by the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

According to India Today, CBI has already recieved sanction from the government to lodge a case against Shivakumar under relevant sections.

The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores.