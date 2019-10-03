After ED, CBI to lodge complaint against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may add more trouble in the life of DK Shivakumar. CBI is planning to lodge a complaint against him based on documents provided by the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
According to India Today, CBI has already recieved sanction from the government to lodge a case against Shivakumar under relevant sections.
The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores.
Delhi Court extended Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15. His brother DK Suresh has also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with regards to the case. The court had allowed the ED to interrogate DK Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in Tihar Jail.
He was in custody of ED for 14 days, and is now in judicial custody at Tihar jail following rejection of his anticipatory bail application by the Rouse Avenue Court. The trial court, while rejecting the regular bail plea had observed that the accused is not entitled to bail at this stage of the investigation.
The court further observed that the investigation was at an initial stage and the ED, during arguments, had shown some documents and list of 317 alleged bank accounts of the accused. Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while dismissing the bail plea, also observed that the investigation agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.
