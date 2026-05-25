After Dog Bite Incidents, HC Bar Association Urges Chandigarh Mayor To Remove Strays

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the Chandigarh Mayor, urging immediate removal of stray dogs from the High Court premises following multiple incidents of dog bites involving members and staff of the Bar.

In its letter, the Bar Association expressed concern over the increasing presence of stray dogs in various parts of the High Court complex, including inside the building corridors. It said the canines frequently roam freely across the premises, posing a threat to advocates, court staff, litigants and visitors.

The association stated that some members and staff of the Bar had been bitten by stray dogs within the court premises in recent months, causing injuries, mental distress and disruption to their professional duties.

Calling the issue a matter of public safety, the Bar Association said the incidents highlighted the urgent need for intervention to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“While animal welfare is of utmost importance, ensuring the safety and security of all individuals within the High Court premises is equally imperative,” the letter stated.

The association requested the Chandigarh civic authorities to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure a safe environment inside the High Court complex.

“I, therefore, humbly request you to kindly issue directions to the concerned staff to remove all canines from the High Court premises,” the letter added.

The matter has once again brought attention to the issue of stray animal management in public institutions and government buildings.