After Congress Protest, Women Hold ‘Gangajal Shuddhikaran’ At CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Ancestral Agra Home

A religious purification ceremony was held at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s ancestral residence in Agra on Tuesday, days after Congress workers staged a protest outside the house over the Election Commission’s functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Organised under the aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Mathur Vaishya Mahasabha, a group of women took out a kalash yatra from the Radha-Krishna temple in Vijay Nagar Colony. Accompanied by conch-blowing and temple bells, the procession reached Kumar’s ancestral home, where the participants sprinkled Gangajal inside and outside the house, including the main entrance.

Kumar’s parents, Satyawati and Subodh Kumar Gupta, along with several members of the community and local residents, attended the ceremony. Security arrangements were also strengthened during the event.

Mother recalls September 28 protest

Speaking about the September 28 protest, Satyawati said Congress workers had gathered outside the residence and allegedly wrote words such as “gaddar” and “vote chor” on the main gate. She said the incident had deeply hurt her and clarified that Tuesday’s gathering was a religious programme.

Kumar’s father said his son was serving the country and questioned the decision to hold a protest at his ancestral home. He said the demonstration had affected the family’s image and that the purification ceremony was intended to dispel what he described as confusion among people.

Congress workers arrested after protest

Congress workers, including state secretary Anil Yadav and Mathura district president Mukesh Dhangar, had participated in the September 28 demonstration. Police subsequently registered a case under serious sections and arrested those accused. They were later released on bail following court orders.