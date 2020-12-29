After Bar Council letter, Allahabad High Court seeks report on police atrocity on UP-based advocate

Lucknow: Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged police brutality on an advocate, Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought a complete report of the incident from the city’s chief judicial magistrate (CJM).

An Etah-based advocate Rajendra Sharma was allegedly dragged from his house (in his advocate dress) and “brutally beaten up” by the local police on Dec 21. His family members were also “humiliated”, as per the Bar associations’ complaint.

Mr. Sharma and his family are reportedly battling a court case in connection with the encroachment of a house. The cops allegedly sought to sort out the issue in favour of the complainant in that case.

The Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh has directed the CJM, Etah to enquire into the matter by availing "all relevant facts including audio and video evidence of the assault”.

The HC order acknowledges the letter sent by The Bar Council of UP in this regard. The Bar has asked the HC to take cognizance of the matter. The lawyers across the state had observed a day’s strike on Saturday to mark their protest.

HC Bar Association head Prabha Shankar Mishra had written to Justice Mathur on Dec 27, “We are ashamed to call ourselves advocates after this incident.”

Significantly, the Bar Council of India has also urged the Chief Justice of India SA Bobade and HC Justice Mathur to seek direction for the Yogi government to take immediate action on the unruly cops.

Alleging that the police personnel was acting with some "ulterior motive", BCI cautions that if such incidents of brutality are ignored by the judiciary and the government, the "Bar will have no option except to come on roads".