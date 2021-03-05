After Azam’s bufallos, now FIR for missing rare breed African parrot

Lucknow: A doctor in Aligarh has lodged an FIR at Quarsi Police in Aligarh about his missing rare African breed Parrot, which costs anything between Rs 1.5 to 2.5 lakh. The doctor has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 to anyone bringing back his talking parrot.

The Congo African Grey Parrot (Psittacus erithacus erithacus), also called the red-tailed African grey parrot, got missing a few days back from the house of its owner Dr S.K. Varshney’s. Dr Varshney put up posters of the missing parrot and went door to door in surrounding areas in search of his favourite pet.

When he failed to get any information about his missing parrot, he lodged a complaint at the Quarsi Police Station requesting cops to get his parrot back. He also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone giving information about his missing parrot.

The red-tailed Congo African Grey parrot was bought by her animal-lover daughter Saumya from Bangalore as a gift to her father. Dr Varshney claimed that the parrot used to converse with him in human voice and could mimic 25 to 30 sounds.

Soon he had become his best captivating companion. Dr Varshney claimed that he used to ask things from the parrot and he would answer them quickly. On his return from the government hospital, Dr Varshney’s best past-time was to listen to his mimic and talk to him.

The cost of this African breed grey parrot is no less than Rs 2 to 2.5 lakhs. His feeding cost is also very high as he will not eat anything except dry fruits, Cheeku, banana and Apple.

Animal lovers claim that this breed of African parrot is not just a top talker but also known for its extreme intelligence, earning them. These qualities have earned them the title of ‘The Einsteins of the Bird World.”

Uttar Pradesh has a funny history of missing animals and owners lodging police complaints, some of them by ministers and senior cops. Former Samajwadi Party Minister Azam Khan’s buffalo missing case had hogged national headlines.

A Congress leader had sent an SoS to the then UP Governor for his missing Chickens and a Senior cop in Kanpur had given a tough task to an entire police station to search for his missing Labrador.